North West govt strengthens relations with traditional authorities

Reading Time: 2 minutes

North West Acting Premier Nono Maloyi says they are strengthening working relationships with the province’s traditional authorities.

Maloyi has stressed the importance of harmonious working ties between the government and traditional leaders in delivering services to communities.

He also talks about giving traditional leaders the resources they need to do their jobs. This was during the official opening of the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in Mahikeng.

The official opening of the provincial house of traditional and Khoi-San leaders started with Maloyi paying homage to traditional leaders for playing a significant role in protecting the land and people during the apartheid era.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, we do so cognisant of the heroism and resilience displayed by our kings and queens during the struggle for liberation. We pay homage to kgosi Montshioa of Barolong Boo Rratshidi who defended this town during the siege of Mahikeng in the late 1800s. We remember Kgosi Ramotshere Moiloa of Bahurutsi Boo Moiloa who was forced into exile while fighting apartheid and its draconian laws.”

North West Acting Premier strengthens relationships with traditional authorities:

The House also heard that traditional leaders are yearning for strengthened working relations between government, the business sector and traditional leaders.

Chairperson of North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders, Kgosi Thari Maotwe says, “Actually the relationship is harmonious, though here and there, we still have some hurdles to cross but we believe working together, we will definitely cross those hurdles. It is true that we need to come together and work together as Makgosi, government, and business society as much as we appreciate that we also want to confirm that with regards to the relationship with also municipalities.”

Meanwhile, the provincial government says part of their priorities is developing rural areas to bring investments.

Maloyi says, “Our communities under the jurisdiction of the traditional leadership still bear the imprints of an unjust past. while there has been progress that has been registered, more still needs to be done to promote rural development and encourage investment in our villages, rural and traditional communities.”

The event was wrapped with 17 new vehicles being handed over to traditional leaders to enable them to attend to service delivery issues in their respective villages.