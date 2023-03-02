Scientists and environmentalists have called on the North West government to urgently treat the cause of invasive water hyacinth across the Hartbeespoort Dam.

The dam was a major tourist attraction due to its scenic landscapes and recreational water sports.

However, visitors are now greeted with the sight of boats stuck in a sea of hyacinth weed.

Environmentalist Patrick Ganda says, “It’s a cause for concern to both the public and government. If we can get rid of the pollution in the water then that would be a step in the right direction. The thing about the water hyacinth is as soon as you start removing it, it sort of creates a resistance. But thanks to Rhodes University, they introduced bugs which, we hope, will be an ongoing effort that takes us forward.”

Hyacinth invasion at the Hartbeespoort Dam impacting business: