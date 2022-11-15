The North West Department of Community Safety and Transport has reassured Mahikeng residents that damaged donkey carts recently provided to be used as a mode of transport will be fixed at no cost to locals.

It follows reports that government bought 20 donkey carts valued at around R780 000 to help transport Dibono and Manawana community members to clinics and schools.

However, residents have complained that the poor design of the carts resulted in them breaking down after a single use.

Department Spokesperson Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse says: “Indeed we found that some of the roofing had not been in good condition. The roofs were made of a canvas-like material and because we had heavy rains, one would assume that that would have caused the damage. However, as per the agreement with the contractor, for the next three years they will get fixed by the contractor at no extra cost to the department or the beneficiaries. By yesterday, they were already being attended to. The department asked the contractor to maybe put a steel roof, which by late yesterday about five of them had already been done.”

Mixed reactions

The handing over of the donkey carts has drawn criticism and mixed reactions from different stakeholders about the feasibility of the project.

The intervention has raised questions about why the department did not invest in critical infrastructure and public transport.

The Economic Freedom Fighters questioned the exorbitant amount spent on the carts and have said they will open a case against the department for alleged fraud, while the Democratic Alliance has criticised the provincial government for allowing its residents to remain primitive.

However, in rural Manawana, and dusty Dibono, where roads are a muddy mess, beneficiaries sing a different tune.

“We’ve been struggling to walk all the way to the stop at the tarred road on foot. Now, this cart can take you all the way to the stop and when you come back from Mahikeng, it will take you back home. I think these carts have brought progress. Now no one will carry water on their heads because they can use these carts,” says resident Kereditse Monyadiwa.

However, questions about the maintenance of roads have also been raised.

In the package below, donkey carts controversy rages on:

-Additional reporting by Sentleeng Lehihi