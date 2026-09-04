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North West disaster teams on high alert as severe weather approaches

Dark clouds during a stormy day.
  • Dark clouds during a stormy day.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash - @AnanduVinod
Tebogo Phakedi

The North West Department of Cooperative Governance says the Provincial Disaster Management Centre is on high alert as it monitors a developing weather system expected to affect parts of the country over the weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe thunderstorms over parts of the North West, Free State and Gauteng from Friday afternoon until Saturday evening.

Department spokesperson Lerato Gambu says the storms could bring heavy rain, strong and potentially damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail.

“The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the North West Province, through its Provincial Disaster Management Centre, remains on high alert as the South African Weather Service has flagged a severe weather system from Thursday through Saturday evening. We are looking at heavy rainfall, damaging winds, excessive lightning and even hail across the North West.”

“We have already activated our coordinating structures. We are working hand in hand with all district municipalities and emergency services, and we are ready to deploy resources immediately if we get reports of localised flooding,” adds Gambu.

Gambu has urged residents to remain vigilant.

“We urge all residents, farmers, and especially motorists, to remain cautious over the weekend. Please avoid low-lying areas and never try to cross flooded roads or bridges. Temperatures are also going to drop significantly, so please keep warm. We will keep monitoring the system hour by hour and will issue updates as and when required.”

SA Weather Report | 04 September 2026

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