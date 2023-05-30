National Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says reports about two confirmed cases of cholera in the North West province on Tuesday, actually fall under Gauteng statistics.

This follows earlier reports confirming that laboratory cases of two males, aged 38 and 68, from the Madibeng and Morelete Local Municipalities.

The cholera outbreak, which has caused the death of at least 24 people, has rattled South Africans. Some of the common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.

According to the Health Department, individuals generally become ill 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the cholera bacteria.

Mohale has sought to clarify reports about two confirmed cases of cholera in the province.

“I can confirm that the two laboratory cases announced by our counterparts in NW, it was discovered that the cases they referred to were already under Gauteng because the two patients were screened, tested and diagnosed with cholera while they were in Gauteng. Parts of Hammanskraal fall under Limpopo while others fall under North West and Gauteng, so the area here there was a miscommunication between the colleagues. The patients were already recorded under Gauteng. So there was no need for them to be recorded under North West, meaning that there’s no outbreak in the province of North West.”

