North West child rapist gets life sentence

Police management in North West have welcomed the life sentence imposed on a 21-year-old man, convicted of the rape of a four-year-old girl in Mahikeng.

The man was sentenced by the Mmabatho Regional Court.

Provincial police spokesperson, Amanda Funani, says the incident took place in 2019.

“The neighbours heard the minor crying and called the mother. She was informed that her daughter was raped. The victim was transported to the local hospital where a rape was confirmed. Following investigations, the accused was traced and the child managed to identify him as the man who raped her.

“On Thursday, 25 September 2019, the man was arrested. It was established that the accused was on parole when he committed the crime. On sentencing of the accused, the court ordered that his name be added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders,” says Funani.