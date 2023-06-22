With the excitement mounting as South Africa prepares to host the Netball World Cup in less than 40 days, the North West is delighted that Elmeré Van Der Berg, who plays for the North West University, is part of the squad representing the country.

The 22-year-old sports coaching and human movement science student is a goal attack and shooter, as well as one of the tallest players in the country at 1.91m.

The Netball World Cup will be held at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town from the 28th of July to the 6th of August.

Van Der Berg says she was nominated in 2020 for trials and her first call up was in 2021.

She feels proud to be part of the national squad.

“It is a huge honour and privilege to be part of the squad to be able to represent country on your home ground in Netball World Cup that has never been on African soil. I think we can win the World Cup and get a gold medal. I promise that we will give our best and put everything that we have to God.”

Meanwhile, the Netball World Cup trophy toured the province, and some of the aspiring netball players said they were inspired.

“My favourite player Elmeré Van Der Berg. She is from North West and I am also from the North West. So, I am taking her as my role model,” said one of them.

“I want the government to help us to play netball every time, so that we can be used to it and be like Inah Marrie, Bongie, Phumeza and all of them.”