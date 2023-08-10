The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the North West has called for the early retirement of Premier Bushy Maape, who has been on sick leave since last month to recover from surgery.

MEC for Human Settlements, Nono Maloyi was appointed to act in his place.

The ANC Youth League says the premier’s office needs to function properly to ensure service delivery to residents of the province.

The League’s secretary, Tshiamo Tshotetsi says, “The ANC Youth League calls for the early retirement of the North West Premier comrade Kaobitsa Bushy Maape. The position of the premier is strategic as it is the Bedrock of implementation of key government policy, in particular service delivery. The people of the North West deserve a full complement of their leadership in order for them to realize their desired goals.”

Meanwhile, the ANC provincial spokesperson, Tumelo Maruping says it has no plans to remove Maape from office as yet and called on the ANCYL to give him time to recover.

“The ANC Youth League in its historic form is entitled to opinions and influence certain decision of the ANC, nothing wrong with their calling. But what we can affirm is that the African National Congress has never or has not taken a decision to remove comrade Bushy Maape from his position as the premier. Comrades must be human enough, comrade Bushy Maape was admitted in hospital and is now home recovering and we’re still waiting for an updated report on the status of his health.”