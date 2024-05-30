North West ANC distances itself from stabbing incident at polls

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in the North West says a number of election irregularities in the province have been referred to the South African Police Services for investigation.

In Wolmaranstad, a case was opened after a person, whose name did not appear on the voter’s roll was allegedly allowed to vote.

In Itsoseng, one IEC official allegedly stabbed another.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has denied its involvement relating to any incident in which one of its party agents stabbed another agent.

Provincial police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabane confirmed this, saying a case of contravention of the Electoral Act was opened at Bedwang Police Station after a party agent allegedly attempted to influence a person to vote for a particular political party.

“The docket will be placed before prosecution today (Thursday). The suspect is alleged to be an ANC ward councillor,” Mokgwabane says. However, the ANC has since refuted its involvement.

ANC provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping indicated that the ruling party has launched a probe into the matter.