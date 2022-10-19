The African National Congress (ANC) alliance partners in the North West, have mixed reactions to the looming provincial cabinet reshuffle.

This after the ANC provincial top officials embarked on assessing the performance of its deployees both in the provincial executive council and provincial legislature.

The process started last week.

It is aimed at what the ANC says is ensuring that there are necessary and informed changes in government.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Provincial Secretary Kopano Konopi says they have not been consulted.

Konopi says, “We also learnt that there is a looming reshuffle and as the alliance partners and as Cosatu in particular, we have not been consulted about the looming reshuffle and we will make a comment at a point when we are consulted. But should that reshuffle happen without consultation of the alliance, we will condemnin the strongest terms it deserves.”

The South African Communist Party’s (SACP) Provincial Secretary Madoda Sambatha says, “Whenever there are elections of officials in the ANC conference, there is always an organisational argument that, those officials must feature in the provincial cabinet, it happens to all other provinces we are not an exception as North West. But the issue is balancing ANC representation in an executive must not equal to making the PEC of the ANC an employment agency. ”

Limpopo

Last month, the ANC’s Limpopo Provincial Executive Committee resolved that Premier Stanley Mathabatha must reshuffle his cabinet and include two senior party leaders.

The ANC will also nominate Mathabatha, who is also provincial chair, for the national chairperson position at the party’s national elective conference in December.

The PEC is supporting a second term for party President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC’s Limpopo PEC wants Mathabatha to reshuffle cabinet: