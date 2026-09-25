North West ActionSA members claim they omitted from candidate list

Several ActionSA members in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality in the North West are demanding immediate answers after discovering that their names were omitted from the final ward councillor candidate list.

It was revealed when the Electoral Commission (IEC) published its certified candidate lists on 16 September, following the official 28 August nomination deadline for the 2026 local government elections.

The candidates, who were allegedly omitted from the list, are from six wards in the municipality.

A member from ward 18, Pilot Mosothwane says: “So, we took pictures and our names were appearing on the list. We all have a copy of that list. But it was amazing, sometime this week when the final list from IEC was published, we found that several candidates names are not on that list.”

ActionSA’s provincial secretary, Ofentse Kombe, maintains that it was an honest mistake and not intentional manipulation.

“We want to reassure and reaffirm to the members of ActionSA and all of our structures that the errors that have occurred in so far as double capturing and erroneous capturing of candidates for. Ramotshere Moiloa should not be attributed to any singular individual, should also not be attributed to any malicious intentions. There is an error that has occurred. The matter was discussed at the PEC. The provincial chairperson and the provincial secretary will therefore engage the affected members and the affected wards.”

Full details in the report below:

-Report by Thabiso Moss