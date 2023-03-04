North Korean state media weighed in on Saturday on allegations that Western nations were involved in blasts that damaged Russia’s undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, in the latest move by Pyongyang to express support for Moscow.

Moscow has maintained, without providing evidence, that the West was behind the blasts that damaged the pipelines in September and have called for an international investigation. Western officials have denied those accusations.

In an article carried out by North Korean state news agency KCNA, international affairs critic An Chol Hyok backed Russian calls for an impartial investigation, saying the world needs to be aware of the “vicious coerciveness, war and conspiracy maneuvers of the United States”.

Investigators from Sweden and Denmark – in whose exclusive economic zones the explosions occurred – have said the ruptures were a result of sabotage, but have not said who they believe was responsible.

North Korea has publicly supported Moscow since Russia evaded Ukraine a year ago and expressed support for Russia’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, which most countries have rejected.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia as well. Both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied that.

The ruptured Nord Stream pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters.