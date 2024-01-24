North Gauteng court convicts Sebati, co-accused in family murder case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has convicted Onthatile Sebati and her two co-accused of the murder of four members of her family.

Sebati and her two cousins, Kagiso Mokone and Tumelo Mokone, were found guilty of murdering Sebati’s parents, her pregnant sister and a three-year-old brother at their home in Mmakau, near Brits, almost 8 years ago.

The deceased were wiped out in a cold-blooded murder orchestrated by Onthatile who was 15 years old at the time. She told the police that she heard gunshots whilst outside to dispose of the water she’d been using to wash the dishes.

She ran back inside the house to investigate but she was shot, however, the bullet grazed her thigh. But in 2021 Sebati confessed to the gruesome murder of her family.

She implicated two of her cousins, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone of being involved in carrying out the plan. They were charged with four counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as theft.

In handing down judgment, the judge says the magnitude of the trial was beyond comprehension in that victims, unsuspecting, were subjected to a brutal attack. Both Sebati’s paternal and maternal families have welcomed the judgment.

“We’ve been expecting this verdict, and we are happy however, we wish jail will rehabilitate Onthatile of which on the other hand, we doubt,” says Paternal family representative, Peter Ratlhagane.

“We are happy that the matter has come to this. But it’s imperative for parents to know the kind of children they have,” says Maternal family representative, Kabelo Brown.

Both Tumelo and Kagiso have forfeited their bail and they’re now in custody. The case has been scheduled for the 16th until the 19th of April for pre-sentencing.

