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Normal runway operations resume at Cape Town Airport: ACSA

FILE | Cape Town International Airport counters.
  • FILE | Cape Town International Airport counters.
  • Image Credits :
  • Cape Town International Airport Facebook.
SABC

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says normal runway operations have resumed at the Cape Town International Airport following a disruptive incident on Tuesday.

The airport’s primary runway had to be temporarily closed after a Kenya Airways aircraft experienced a tyre burst during landing on Tuesday afternoon.

ACSA Spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe says the aircraft had to be removed and the runway was reopened after completion of all required safety inspections.

The disruption led to flight delays, and no injuries were reported.

Dijoe says airlines will continue working to recover their schedules and some flights may still experience delays.

-Reporting by Anthea Fredericks.

 

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