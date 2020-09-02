Glen and Vida Rafferty were attacked while entering their home.

The Normandien farming community in northern KwaZulu-Natal have voiced their concern over safety in the area following the murder of Glen and Vida Rafferty on their farm at the weekend. The couple was attacked as they were entering their home.

Security cameras on the property were vandalised.

The assailants took the couple’s car which was later found abandoned near the farm.

Speaking at a meeting with the organised community policing and agricultural structures, Police Minister Bheki Cele has said the community police forum (CPF) should work together with the police in fighting crime in the area.

He says they will look at getting relevant resources in the area to combat crime.

On Tuesday some political parties, during a National Assembly debate, urged the Police Minister to immediately consider drastic measures to protect farmers and farmworkers from what they describe as increasing barbaric killings on the country’s farms.

In the video below are some of the views of political parties: