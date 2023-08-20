African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed disappointment at the state of the country’s political landscape, reiterating that a non- racial society seems elusive in South Africa. He was addressing the 40th-anniversary celebrations of the United Democratic Front (UDF), at the Johannesburg City Hall, in the city centre.

Ramaphosa also spoke of the need for active citizenry, as demonstrated by the UDF during the country’s fight against apartheid.

“We honour you all for your bravery, for your foresightfulness (sic), for your integrity, for your loyalty to the people of our country. Many in our country today, have been vocal about their unease at the gulf between the values that guided the liberation struggle and the country that we live in today. Many in our country are disappointed that the non- racialism and the unity embodied by the UDF- has been lost,” says Ramaphosa.

Video: United Democratic Front (UDF) 40th anniversary celebrations



Former United Democratic Front (UDF) Secretary-General Popo Molefe has warned that the country’s democracy is in peril, as a result of anti- democratic forces currently operating in South Africa. He also spoke at the 40th anniversary celebration of the UDF. This celebration was used to urge South Africans to register to vote in the up-coming elections next year. Molefe says that communities need to protect the hard-won democracy.

“Amongst us, there is a growing consensus that our democracy is in peril. Daily, we are witnesses to concerted effort by anti- democratic forces to reverse the advances towards nation building that we had begun making. The challenge of building a new society with values based on the constitution is huge and shaping practically and genuinely the new non-racial and sexist society envisioned by the UDF and our constitution, continues to elude us,” says Molefe.

The anti-apartheid civic movement was formed by people from all walks of life in 1983 and was disbanded in 1991 after unbanning of the ANC, SACP and the PAC among others.