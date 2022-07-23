The ANC KwaZulu-Natal nomination process for the top five provincial leaders is expected to start shortly at the party’s elective conference at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

The atmosphere is electric as delegates sing about their preferred candidates.

Some delegates are already singing songs with the names of their preferred candidates trying to outshine others.

ANC KZN Nominations set to begin as elective conference enters Day 2: Samkele Maseko:

Voting stations have been set up. After the nomination process voting will begin. The stakes are high as other delegates are calling for a change in leadership in the province.

National leaders have urged delegates to engage each other in a cordial manner.

Close contestation is expected between the incumbent chairperson Sihle Zikalala, the party’s member of the provincial legislature Sboniso Duma and Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Sihle Zikalala speaks out against corruption in the ANC:

Earlier, Acting ANC Secretary-General Paul Mashatile said there was nothing untoward about delegates singing pro-Jacob Zuma songs as he was about to take to the podium at the conference.

New leadership could not be elected on Friday due to delays in starting the conference.

Mashatile says delegates are expected to vent their unhappiness on some matters when they see the national leadership.

“I know that sometimes when they sing you think that is not receiving somebody warmly. Let delegates sing as comrade Sihle was saying when they were singing today was not directed against anybody. But they want you as the leadership to note their concerns as comrade Sihle was saying the song Wenzeni uZuma has a history and therefore when delegates see leadership it is an opportunity for them to say leadership take note of our pain or complain.”