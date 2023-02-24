Grammy Award-winning artist Nomcebo Zikode has thanked South Africans for supporting her journey as a musician.

She received a warm welcome home from members of the creative industry at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Thursday.

Zikode, Wouter Kellerman, and Zakes Bantwini walked away with the coveted Grammy Award in the best global music performance category for their hit song, Bayethe, earlier this month.

She says she feels blessed.

“Many musicians would love to get this or whatever, but God chose me for this award and to be the second one after Miriam Makeba to get this award, so I’m like, I’m feeling so blessed. Thank you, thank you so much to God and thank you so much to everyone that has been supporting me. To KZN, to South Africa, thank you so much for everything, to Durban tourism and to everyone that has been behind my talent, thank you so much.”

Members of KwaZulu-Natal’s creative industry have lauded Zikode.

Singer and songwriter Welile Artchild Gumede was amongst those who welcomed Zikode home.

“Seeing Nomcebo Zikode win Grammy award, to me as a female artist from Durban and South Africa, it means the world because as I grew up in the township as well. It was hard for me, the female artist in Durban to see myself in a bigger stage like up against Beyonce. And the Grammy Awards are actually a very important and prestigious award overseas. So, seeing one of us from the townships from where we come from win this award and being welcomed with such warmth in the Durban City, it really warms my heart and I see a future that is bright for us as female artist.”

Zikode, who worked as a backup singer for over 15 years, says she is thrilled at being so warmly received.