Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Centre for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

“The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

“They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.”

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Meanwhile, nearly three-quarters of Americans say that the United States should continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian threats that it could use nuclear weapons to protect its territory, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Wednesday.

The polling suggested continuing backing for President Joe Biden’s provision of weapons systems, training and other military assistance for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government, despite concerns that the war might escalate if Ukraine is provided longer-range weapons that could hit Russia.

The online poll of 1 005 Americans showed that 73% agreed that the United States should continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian warnings that it could make use of its nuclear arsenal.

Both Democrats and Republicans agreed, although there was more support among Biden’s fellow Democrats – 81% – than Republicans – at 66%.