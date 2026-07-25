No working municipalities, no real freedom :Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema has told hundreds of supporters at the party’s 2026 Local Government Manifesto launch in Thohoyandou that there cannot be real freedom without functioning municipalities.

Malema says the party’s manifesto is a declaration that municipalities can work and become centres of excellence, free of corruption. He says that the party’s commitments contained in the manifesto are practical and measurable.

EFF MANIFESTO LAUNCH | EFF Leader Julius Malema says South Africans are confronted with a choice between victory or death. pic.twitter.com/tifJWhD9Uk — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

“There can be no dignity without water. Where electricity is unreliable, where roads are unsafe and where clinics cannot serve the sick. Every commitment contained in this manifesto carries weight and is a commitment to restore accountability where it has been eroded and to ensure that the presence of local government is felt not in speeches or slogans but in the daily lived experience of ordinary people.”

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