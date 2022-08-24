The Public Service and Administration Department has warned that public sector workers who fall in the essential services category are prohibited from taking part in the national shutdown that SAFTU and COSATU have organised for Wednesday.

The department says that it has provided government departments with guidelines to apply the principle of “no work no pay” as a contingency plan to deal with service delivery disruptions.

However, the labour federations have called on thousands of workers who are members of unions that are affiliated to them to embark on a national shutdown over the rising cost of living.

They are demanding a R1 500 grant, the de-escalation of interest rates and food prices, and an end to load shedding.

Many have warned of the dire economic consequences of the shutdown, but COSATU Deputy General-Secretary, Solly Phetoe has urged workers to join the action.

“The entire country, all COSATU 9 provinces will be engaging in this action. We hope that workers in the country, whether they belong to Cosatu, Saftu or any other union. They are invited, they are covered by the certificate for them to join the strike. The strike will be protected.

