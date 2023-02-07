The Emfuleni local municipality in the Vaal, is calling on residents to dispose-off waste at municipal facilities, following the collapse of collection services.

In a statement, the municipality says that in the past week, it has not been able to collect household waste as scheduled.

This is due to their waste department having a limited number of compactor trucks in operation, which has affected service delivery.

The municipality has attributed this collapse to the attachment of their bank account as well as nine compactor trucks by the Sheriff.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it is outraged that the Emfuleni Local Municipality has neglected to remove trash for four weeks in a row, forcing residents to live in unhygienic and unhealthy conditions.

In a statement, the DA says this failure of service delivery exposes the lie that the African National Congress (ANC) in government cares about the dignity of South Africans.

“It is alleged that the cause of the current disastrous situation is due to the Sheriff seizing property, including refuse trucks, from the Emfuleni Local Municipality offices in Vanderbijlpark due to non-payment of a R5.8 billion debt to Eskom.”

