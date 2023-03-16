President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a firm warning that no violence will be tolerated during the National Shutdown planned by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media following the Tanzania-South Africa state visit taking place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

He says while the right to protest is enshrined in the constitution, this does not allow coercion and disorder.

“Security forces of our country are going to defend our people. They are going to make sure that intimidation, anarchy and disorder does not prevail but those who want to protest by all means protest peacefully. But if you are going to restrict the rights of other people, if you are going to coerce them, if you are going to intimidate them, the security forces of this country will defend the people. This I must make clear.”

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has warned all those who will be participating in the planned national shutdown, set to be led by the EFF next Monday, to ensure that there is no public violence and intimidation.

She says South Africa is a country governed by the laws and constitution, therefore no amount of anarchy will be tolerated.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says there will be a high police deployment across the country to make sure that citizens are safe and can conduct their business peacefully.

Ntshavheni’s media briefing: