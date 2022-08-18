Deputy President David Mabuza says there is no time frame yet for the establishment of a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council. He was answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces.

A shortlist of names of commissioners to serve on the envisaged council has been submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The council was announced by the President in his 2021 State of the Nation Address. Mabuza also answered questions around Eskom and flood relief for affected areas.

The Deputy President says the advisory council is aimed at fighting corruption and maladministration.

“The ruling party has track record in fighting corruption. Delay in appointment of council members is not deliberate. Maybe he [the President] is not satisfied with the shortlist he received. At the right time he will make appointments,” says Mabuza

He says the Presidency’s response to the recommendations of the Zondo Commission will be known soon.

“I am hoping that come October, the President will come to the House to present our plan on how to respond to Zondo and areas where the commission felt the game must be upped to fighting crime, to prevent recurrence of what is sighted in the report,” Mabuza explains.

Eskom’s outstanding debt

Eskom is owed R38-billion by municipalities which they can’t pay because of defaulting consumers.

“We must re-emphasise to consumers with means to pay, instill a culture of payment to assist. SALGA has ordered municipalities to start strict debt collection processes to recover debt owed to them and to stop municipalities mounting debt to Eskom,” Mabuza reiterates.

Mabuza has also apologised to residents of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal where the roll-out of flood relief has not been as smooth as planned. Large parts of the province as well as parts of the North West and the Eastern Cape were ravaged by heavy floods in April. Many people are still displaced.

“There were still problems with planning, execution and keeping track of the project. Observed weaknesses are prevalence of old problems that resulted in serious challenges to meeting deadlines. Among others, poor coordination, poor project management, poor contracting, red tape and tedious procedures when responding to disasters,” said Mabuza.