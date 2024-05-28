No survivors in collision between taxi, truck in Polokwane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Transport in Limpopo says there are no survivors in a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the Polokwane-Dendron road outside Polokwane.

The minibus taxi was allegedly transporting teachers and other civil servants on their way to work in Senwabarwana.

Emergency services personnel, police and traffic police are at the scene.

The road has been closed to traffic.

SABC News Reporter Pimani Baloyi who is at the scene says, “The weather has been quite cold and foggy so our understanding is that it was also foggy here. So when the taxi was trying to travel towards Bogum and the truck was travelling to Polokwane they collided head-on. There are no survivors at this point. There were 14 occupants in that taxi, and the driver of that truck.”

