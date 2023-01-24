Higher education and training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande says all NSFAS-funded students will be registered by all institutions of higher learning without an upfront registration fee while they await their application results.

The financial aid scheme will also make upfront payments to institutions to cover costs related to registration, tuition fees and living allowances.

Over 1,1 million applications have been received with 156 000 of those being SASSA beneficiaries who have received instant funding.

The application process remains open until next Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing in Pretoria, Nzimande says NSFAS is currently finalising the upfront payments schedule for universities and TVET Colleges with payments to be made by the end of the month.

“In the interim NSFAS has agreed with all our institutions to allow all the NSFAS confirmed funded students to register for the 2023 academic year. This arrangement also applies to all students who qualify under historic debt funds. What does this mean? All NSFAS stipend so will register without having to pay for anything as we start the 2023 academic year,” says Nzimande.

Nzimande has urged students to enrol in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges saying that there is still space available for admissions.

He was giving an update on the readiness for the post-school education and training sector for the 2023 academic year. Nzimande said that colleges are now viewed in a positive way, unlike previously.

“Please do reach out to your college of choice for purposes of getting admitted, we’re however working hard with our plans to ensure that we accelerate the growth of our TVET sector. In fact, we’re very proud that the image towards TVET colleges is definitely changing in our country. It’s no longer those TVET colleges being looked down upon. Many of our students now register for TVET college programmes,” Nzimande elaborates.

VIDEO: Minister Nzimande briefs the media on Higher Education’s readiness for the 2023 academic year