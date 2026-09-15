No proof Mbalula bought votes, lawyers argue

Lawyers representing the African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula have argued that the party’s NEC member Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has no concrete evidence that he allegedly dished out money to secure his position.

Last month, during an African Renaissance podcast, Dlamini-Zuma alleged that Mbalula bribed delegates at the ANC’s 55th National Conference.

The High Court in Johannesburg is currently hearing the alleged defamation case after Mbalula launched an urgent application against the ANC veteran.

Mbalula’s legal representative, Advocate Smanga Sethene says the former Minister has no evidence to back up her claims.

“Now there is no iota of evidence presented by Dr. NDZ to prove that allegation that she made as a statement of facts. Now there ought to be a prima facie evidence wrongfulness on the part of Mr. Mbalula for you to succeed for this application to be dismissed.”

Mbalula takes ANC NEC member Dlamini-Zuma to court