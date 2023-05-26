Civil society group Greenpeace says that there is no political will to ensure clean water sources in the country.

This as Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria as well as the Free State are experiencing a cholera outbreak stemming from contaminated water sources. More than 20 people have died, with scores hospitalised.

Government has been supplying the communities in Hammanskraal with clean water using tankers, in the interim.

Climate and Energy Campaigner for Greenpeace Africa, Thandile Chinyavanhu says that more should have been done to resolve the situation in Hammanskraal.

“It seems like there’s a lack of political will to ensure that these municipalities are well capacitated enough to ensure that these drinking sources are actually suitable for drinking. Ultimately, we need to see a lot of commitment from our government to actually deliver on these basic human rights. But unfortunately, there seems to be a need for more capacity for testing, monitoring and evaluations of these municipal drinking sources and the issue in Hammanskraal has been going on for more than a decade. At this point we should have seen some action from our government to ensure that the public have clean drinking water.”