Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis says no player is guaranteed to start a match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Ellis says there is healthy competition for positions in the team, with new players giving experienced campaigners a run for their money. South Africa kick off their campaign against Sweden on the 23 July in Wellington.

The send-off match against neighbours Botswana on Sunday is another opportunity for Banyana Banyana to fine tune ahead of the tournament. The team will have to show resilience and avoid conceding free kicks in danger areas.

Finding the back of the net is another area the team needs to improve on. But the team’s confidence should be on a high as they go into this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup as African champions. Ellis says her players must fight for positions.

“We have to make sure that they get better, we have to make sure that they stay competitive and the competitive nature comes with wanting to be in that starting lineup. I am sure when you want to go to the World Cup, you don’t just want to be sitting on the bench, you want to make sure that you start and I think that’s where the competitive urge is going to come from.”

Top 16

This will be the first ever Women’s World Cup with 32 participating teams. Banyana’s main aim for now is to progress to the round of 16. Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane says they have got what it takes to do well.

“We’ve got what it takes to progress looking at the qualities that we have in the team, the experience also. The previous encounter, it was a learning curve for us, so now being African champs and with the hopes that we carry of the nation I think we have what it takes to progress. We will take take it one game at a time, we are not going get carried away, we are not going to get ahead of ourselves.”

After Sweden Banyana will play Argentina:

Team forward Jermaine Seoposenwe says they will take it one game at a time.

“Our first and main focus is on Sweden. We can’t look at other teams already and plan for that, we have to take it one game at a time. Yes there are certain things that we are aware of and what they going do. But I think if you look at the South Americans style of play versus our style of play, it’s a lot similar. I think that it will be a lot easier in terms of analysing them.”

The two goal hero in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final last July Hilda Maggaia says they will rely more on team work to progress.

“First of all since well it’s my first World Cup all I can say before anything else is there’s a lot of emotions, there is nervousness but after all I believe that I’m capable of anything so it’s about me being myself and also getting all the support I can get from my teammates and also working together as a team so that we can be able to achieve whatever we want to achieve.”

2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Banyana Banyana will not only go to the World Cup as African champions but will also want to leave a lasting impression to strengthen South Africa’s bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Yes, South Africa is bidding for the 2027 FIFA World Cup that would be incredible for FIFA to come to Africa. It would be nice for us to host the World Cup in Africa. It would be the first African country to host the [Women’s] World Cup, creating job opportunities for our people in Africa,” says team goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

The team was recently strengthened by the arrival of US-based star player and striker Thembi Kgatlana who last played for Banyana Banyana in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July last year following a long term injury.