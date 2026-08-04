No outstanding payments owed to former workers: Lepelle Water

Lepelle Northern Water says it has no outstanding payments owed to former workers involved in the disruptions of the Giyani Water Service Project in Limpopo.

This after former workers stopped the project saying that they are owed seven months’ wages. Their contracts ended in June this year.

The multi-billion-rand project is expected to supply water to 55 surrounding villages upon completion.

It was launched in 2010 and was initially scheduled to be completed in 2014.

The contractor has referred SABC News to Lepelle Northern Water.

“All our invoices does not show that we have any outstanding invoices from our records. I mean, if we do have a claim against them or they have a claim against us, there are channels that they can utilize to address those issues. But as far as we are known, there’s no outstanding claim towards any service provider,” the water utility’s spokesperson Joe Makhafola explains.