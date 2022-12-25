Health Minister Joe Phaahla says no new patients will be admitted to the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg east of Johannesburg, as a result of some damage caused by the gas tanker explosion.

The death toll currently stands at 15.

Parts of the hospital were also damaged including the casualty unit.

Phaahla says patients should use other hospitals in surrounding areas.

“There will be no new admissions so that the situation can stabilise, in a case of absolute emergency, they are attended to. But they are largely diverted. We also appeal to members of the community to use other clinics and hospitals until further notice. For the current moment, most of the services are suspended. And we advise surrounding community members to use adjacent facilities.”

Phaahla says three OR Tambo Hospital staff member are amongst those that were killed in the in the gas tanker explosion.

“So far, 13 members have suffered injuries. Sadly, three of the staff injured … staff members have passed on; a driver and two enrolled nurses who got severe burns. The severe staff injuries in the hospital affected people who were in the parking and members of the public outside. As of Saturday night at 18:00, the number of patients admitted in the facility is 321. No new patients have been admitted since then.”

Meanwhile, on Friday the EFF has called for the immediate arrest of the CEO of logistics company which owns the gas tanker.

The party’s national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys says, “We also call for the immediate arrest of Infinite Group CEO, which is the logistics company that the truck carrying the gas belongs to. Ultimately, the CEO is responsible for all operations of the company. The authorities must not treat the CEO as a bystander. The lives lost and damage caused demand that someone is held accountable criminally and the CEO is the first respondent to this tragic crisis. Failure to arrest him before the end of the day will undermine any effort to hold the company accountable.”

Health Minister briefs media on impact of the Boksburg gas tanker explosion: