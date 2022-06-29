The national Health Department says there is no need to impose any regulations after the second case of Monkeypox was detected in the country. A second patient is a 32-year-old man from Cape Town with no travel history.

Last week the National Institute for Communicable Diseases urged the government to reimpose some regulations introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep track of the spread of Monkeypox.

The Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says people should practice good personal hygiene.

“We always listen to the guide of the WHO whether there should be new regulations, travel ban on the outbreak of Monkeypox. So far, there is no such announcement by the WHO. It calls upon all of us to really stick to personal hygiene because the Monkeypox spread by close physical contact, if you avoid that you are unlikely to get Monkeypox.”

Briefing on first case of Monkeypox:

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town’s Health Department has advised the public to be aware of the symptoms of Monkeypox and report any suspected cases.

Symptoms include fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and a skin rash or lesions.

The Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, says they are working closely with other spheres of government and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases to manage any potential outbreak.

“The news of our first case of Monkeypox will no doubt cause some concern and anxiety for our residents. It is important to note that due to the low risk of transmission, a widespread outbreak of Monkeypox is highly unlikely. City Health will do everything possible to help mitigate the impact of this virus.”