The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) says it was not necessary for President Cyril Ramaphosa to introduce a new ministry in his cabinet.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night, Ramaphosa announced that he will appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency to deal with the power challenges.

Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena says Ramaphosa has enough ministers and deputy ministers that could have been assigned to deal with the electricity crisis.

“Contralesa welcomes the declaring of National State of Disaster on energy. However, we are worried that this might be a chance or an opportunity by some people or politicians to loot the state as it happened with COVID funds. The creation of the new ministry of electricity was not necessary. The are many ministers and deputy ministers in his cabinet who are idling and doing nothing. He could have assigned anyone of them to do this job,” adds Mokoena.

VIDEO | State of disaster to deal with electricity crisis