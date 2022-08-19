Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says that at this stage there is no need for South Africans to be vaccinated against Monkeypox. Phaahla was speaking during a media briefing on government’s response to Monkeypox on Friday morning.

This follows the detection of the fifth case of Monkeypox in the country, through laboratory testing in a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg.

According to the Health Department, the patient has a travel history to the Netherlands and Spain.

Earlier this week, South Africa recorded its fourth case in a 28-year-old man from the Western Cape.

This follows three unlinked monkeypox cases reported from Gauteng, the Western Cape and Limpopo, earlier this year.

The men aged 30, 32 and 42, have since completed self-isolation and a monitoring period without further symptoms and health complications.

Phaahla says, “The scientists have advised that at the current movement there is no need for mass vaccination. Because the situation remains under control. But what I need to indicate is that while this remains the case, we are monitoring the situation with our scientists. We will be asking our ministerial advisory committee on vaccinations to also weigh in on this and advise us on what the situation should be.”

Below the department’s media briefing:

