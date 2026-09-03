‘No legal basis to deny Queen Masalanabo her recognition as monarch’

President Cyril Ramaphosa had no legal basis to deny Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII her recognition as Balobedu Monarch. That is the argument the President’s legal team presented to the High Court in Pretoria, defending his December 2024 decision.

Some members of the Modjadji Royal family including the Queen’s uncle and brother are challenging her ascension to the throne.

Day two focused on the fierce court battle centered on the President’s reasons for issuing the certificate of recognition.

The President’s legal team argued that the Modjadji Royal family repeatedly identified Masalanabo as the rightful heir between 2005 and 2025.

They insist the President was legally required to ignore later demands to appoint her brother, as a valid identification was already in place.

“From 2005 up until now, there has never been a vacancy that brought about a need to identify another person, we will take the ladyship through the resolutions that they came to and we will show her ladyship that nowhere had they taken the decision to rescind the identification of the third respondent, nowhere. So, the point we are making is that the act itself that we are obliged to apply as the president does not envisage two people being identified for the same position therefore, we are entitled to ignore that identification where there is one that is still valid.” says Advocate Zinzile Matebese SC, President’s legal representative.

Video: Throne Battle | Royal family wants the queen’s brother recognised as Balobedu monarch

The President’s team pulled no punches, calling the challenge a self-serving plot that sowed division between the Queen and her brother.

“This is a concocted story by the deponent; it is a self-serving story where he seeks to secure a throne for himself but unfortunately, he does it in a very wrong way of pitting innocent orphans against each other.” Matebese explains.

The Queen’s legal team hit back at claims that growing up outside Bolobedu disqualifies her, labeling the lawsuit an attempt to steal her birthright.

“It is not the Queen, it is not her decision, the court having taken all circumstances and considerations the court then decides you ought to remain with the Motshekgas. This is called the final blow by the applicants and there is no first blow in any of this application. Nothing has ever been stated that the Queen has done to be removed and ultimately, she is being removed from fulfilling her birth right. Why is then that the Queen, minor as she was at the time because if so, she was expected to choose between complying with the process as a minor, ” says Adv Lerato Phasha.

Final oral arguments wrap up when the matter resumes on Friday.

Video: Family is challenging Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII as monarch