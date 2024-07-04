‘No lavish lifestyle for MPs and Executives in 7th administration’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The new Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson says there will be no lavish lifestyle for Members of the Executive and Parliamentarians. He says they are not going to allow the procuring of accommodation and offices for ministers in the 7th administration.

Macpherson replaces Sihle Zikalala as one of the six ministers from the Democratic Alliance (DA) that formed part of the government of national unity (GNU).

He says that the allocations will be made from the existing state-owned properties, without asking for any new ones to be procured.

Macpherson also insists that Members of the Executive and parliamentarians will have to make do with the existing furniture and offices.

“As the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, I have issued a directive that no new houses or offices will be procured for ministers and deputy ministers or members of parliament. In consultation with the DGS of the department, I have confirmed that there is sufficient stock within the department to meet the current needs of the executive and MPs. I have also said that there will be no furniture or fittings that will be procured for the executive of MPs’ home. This is to ensure that we continue with our program of cost-cutting and ensuring that more infrastructure is developed and deployed to more communities across the country.”