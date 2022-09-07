The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there is no justification for a delay by the office of the Public Protector in releasing its report on the alleged robbery of large amounts of US dollars at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Some of the opposition parties represented in Parliament will on Friday, march to the Public Protector’s office, in a bid to force acting Public Protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to release the report.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says advocate Gcaleka is dragging her feet on the matter.

“The basis of this is that Gcaleka at the moment is in breach of the Executive Members Ethics Act, which stipulates that after 30-days of an initial complaint, a report must be released and handed over to the President, in order for it to be handed over to the National Assembly for deliberation.”

“It’s almost over 90-days now that she has not released even a preliminary report into what happened in Phala Phala farm. So, opposition parties are marching there to demand that she releases that report, there’s no reason for her not to release it, and we saw earlier that some segments of it have been leaked,” explains Tambo.

The video below is the full interview: