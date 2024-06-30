sabc-plus-logo

No injuries reported following tremor in southern parts of Joburg

No injuries
  • [File photo:] EMS vehicle.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
The Johannesburg Emergency Services says no injuries were reported following a tremor in some parts of Southern Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Areas hit by the seismic event include Kibler Park, Naturena and Soweto.

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulauddzi says att this stage, there have been no injuries or major incidents reported through the emergency centre overnight. “The authorities have yet to confirm the seismic magnitude of the quake. Residents are urged to take precautions.”

 

