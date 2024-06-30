No injuries reported following tremor in southern parts of Joburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Johannesburg Emergency Services says no injuries were reported following a tremor in some parts of Southern Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Areas hit by the seismic event include Kibler Park, Naturena and Soweto.

Tremor experienced in some parts of @CityofJoburgZA South no major incidents/injuries reported at this stage, authorities still to confirm seismic magnitude of the Tremor. @CoJPublicSafety — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) June 29, 2024

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulauddzi says att this stage, there have been no injuries or major incidents reported through the emergency centre overnight. “The authorities have yet to confirm the seismic magnitude of the quake. Residents are urged to take precautions.”