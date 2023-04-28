The Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has clarified that no immigration laws were breached during the recent visit by United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his family.

Al Nahyan’s visit caused a public uproar about compliance with South Africa’s immigration laws after he landed at the Bulembu Airport, in the Eastern Cape along with his entourage, which included his family and guests from 32 different countries.

Motsoaledi sought to clarify the arrival, during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday. Motsoaledi says that people that needed visas to enter the country for that visit, had them.

“I announced six – countries that are now allowed to come to Visa free – it was Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Cuba, Sao Tome, and Principe. So, ordinary visitors from Saudi Arabia, whether they accompany the president or not- do not need visas. But the President was also accompanied by people from other countries- which need visas, people from 32 – different countries- furthermore, he was accompanied by some people from the US, Europe, and Canada. And as you know, people from the US, Europe, and Canada, do not need visas to enter South Africa- but all those who needed visas, those visas were issued.”

Home Affairs Minister clarifies UAE President’s visit

Earlier on Friday, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said that government can account for all the people that were part of the entourage that arrived with the United Arab Emirates President.

Ntshaveni said that the visit is consistent with international diplomatic standards and that it was lawful.



“The public discussion on the visit by his highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his entourage, has generated a range of insinuations that suggested that something improper unfolded in the Eastern Cape’s preparation for this visit – by a prestigious guest to our country.

“This visit has been possible, with the diligence and integrity required of the government – as we interact with people from all walks of life, including the people of the standing of the president of the UAE,” Ntshaveni explained.