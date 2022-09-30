The Free State Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department says there is no immediate threat to property in Jagersfontein.

At least one person died and 164 houses were damaged when the sludge dam gave way. This happened when heavy rains caused extra problems in the town in recent days.

The head of the Department, Doctor Mbulelo Nokwequ, says according to their report there was no immediate threat to life and property on the second dam burst.

Another mine dam wall has collapsed at the troubled Jagersfontein mine



“We need to emphasize that according to our reports and assessments no immediate threat to life or property would arise from that second incident.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Free State Human Settlements Department Mosa Masitha says they will expedite the project to rebuild the town of Jagersfontein after the sludge dam burst three weeks ago.

Masitha says the department has already started engaging with the community on what the department is offering.

“We anticipate roughly six months delivering this programme of Jagersfontein. It is going to almost 24 million and that is basically the emergency funds from the housing grants.”

Reporting by Kamogelo Seekoei