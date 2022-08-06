Vilikazi’s comments follow the resignation of Sihle Zikalala as premier yesterday. The ANC in the province has now recommended three names to replace him.

They are Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC members in the provincial legislature, Amanda Bani and Mbali Fraizer.

Vilakazi says it is possible that whichever candidate is selected could benefit those holding the reigns.

“I mean, look at how they treated Nomusa Dube-Ncube during the KZN provincial conference, it was highly embarrassing. I was in the room, I felt the temperature for Nomusa, standing up there walking with pride towards that microphone to say I’m available to stand, and they could not even give a 25% threshold,” said Vilakazi.

She added : “ The room was 60% full of women 60%. You know, I’m not even talking about men voters just from the Women’s League of the province. More than 60% of women voters voted for men. They did not give it the 25% threshold. So what that tells us about tokenism is very high,” he said.

“Women are just utilized as bodies, but not necessarily as thinkers and doers of politics and that is highly problematic. It’s a very fundamental classic feature of a patriarchal institution,” she concluded.