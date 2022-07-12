The High Court in Pretoria has heard that no heads of arguments were filed by the counsel for four of the accused in the murder trial of star goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

The court was on Tuesday supposed to hear arguments from Advocate Malesela Teffo on the issue of the court having jurisdiction over the matter as well as the existence of two dockets in the matter.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain who was shot at the home of his girlfriend’s mother in 2014, in Vosloorus.

Prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi has told the court that Teffo failed to submit the heads of arguments. “The court set a timetable for the filing of heads by Advocate Teffo in which state and Advocate Mshololo had to reply. However, no heads have been received from Teffo on those 2 aspects. Therefore, the need for state and Mshololo to file head fell away.”

Meanwhile, Counsel for four of the accused in the murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalie, Senzo Meyiwa has abandoned his application to argue the jurisdiction of the Pretoria High Court to hear the matter. Arguments were supposed to be heard today following a lengthy adjournment.

Advocate Malesela Teffo has since applied to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, to drop or stay the proceedings. Teffo argues that accused 1 and 2 were forced to confess, with the 5th accused who is serving six life terms arrested on the basis of the confessions.

Teffo says his representations are being attended to. “We also discussed last week the latest development, I was told that Section B is getting attention and even this morning I was also updated that Section 6 is getting attention.”

