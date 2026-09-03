No flyover for Greatest Rivalry clash after Cape Town controversy

There will be no flyover before the third Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test between the Springboks and All Blacks in Soweto, Airlink has confirmed.

The decision follows the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s (SACAA) announcement that it will investigate last weekend’s viral flypast in Cape Town, which preceded the Boks’ 33-26 victory over New Zealand.

Flyovers have become a regular feature of Springboks Tests, particularly against the All Blacks, with the first famously taking place before the two nations’ meeting at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

However, last weekend’s flyover in Cape Town made headlines around the world after one of the two aircraft appeared to fly extremely low over DHL Stadium, with estimates suggesting it was just 15 metres above the venue’s roof.

“The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) can confirm that it is looking into the flypast that took place on Saturday 29 August 2026 ahead of the international rugby fixture between the Springboks and the All Blacks teams,” reads the statement.

“Subsequent to the flypast, the SACAA began ongoing compliance verifications and can confirm the following information to date. Airlink submitted three applications for flypasts related to the rugby matches, of which the flypast under discussion is the second of the three applications.”

The applications were submitted in line with the regulatory provisions governing non-passenger or cargo-carrying flights conducted in terms of the provisions of Part 91.06.32.

Following the SACAA approval, the first flypast took place on 22 August 2026 in Johannesburg, and the second one took place on 29 August 2026.

“In relation to the second flypast, the operator submitted the application with supporting documentation applicable to such operations. The necessary processes, including the practice flight in a simulator in preparation for the Saturday flight and a safety briefing, were conducted ahead of the operation as required by the regulations.”

This was approved by the Regulator, in line with the requirements for Special Air Events.

“Following various discussions in the media relating to the events of the past weekend, the SACAA initiated compliance verifications, engaged the operator, obtained the Flight Data Recording downloads as well as other additional requirements. The Regulator has begun its analysis process and has requested additional information from the operator to reach an informed position.”

“A full report with recommendations will be shared with the operator once the assessment has been completed by the SACAA.”

Airlink on Wednesday said the manoeuvre had been carefully planned and rehearsed and that safety was “the first consideration at every stage of the process.”

It said each aircraft had three senior captains aboard, with more than 75,000 combined flight hours across the crews.

However, it recognised what it described as the “valid questions and concerns” that followed.

“We never intended to become the news or upstage Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry,” chief executive De Villiers Engelbrecht added.

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