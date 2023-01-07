A firefighter has sustained second-degree burns during a fire in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats. Four women have also been treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out in an informal settlement, leaving 160 people homeless. The blaze has been extinguished.

The Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says no fatalities have been reported.

“Several crews responded and strong wind was fanning the fire to the nearby formal houses. In total six fire engines and two water tankers were on the scene and managed to contain and extinguish the blaze. An estimated 50 informal structures were destroyed and 160 residents were displaced.”

Several homes have been destroyed in the fire. Humanitarian relief organisation, Gift of the Givers is on-site to assist residents.

The spokesperson Ali Sablay says this is the sixth fire in which they have been offering assistance in the province this week.

Vegetation fire

Meanwhile, the vegetation fire between Ceres and Wolseley in the Cape Winelands has flared up again. The fire started earlier this week in hot weather conditions but was later extinguished.

There have been strong south-easterly winds in Cape Town since Friday.

The Cape Winelands District Municipal spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto says aerial and ground teams have been deployed to the mountains above the R-46 between two Boland towns to help to fight the flames.

“Choppers Whiskey and Tango and a second ground team have been deployed. There is a stiff breeze that may complicate firefighting activities. CWDM’s Fire Services are continuing with mopping up activities on another fire that occurred in the Olifantsberg area outside Worcester late last night.”

Another fire in Cape Town’s Phola Park leaves hundreds destitute

Phola Park fire

On Friday, Cape Town’s Disaster Risk management confirmed that a total of 75 structures have been gutted in the Phola Park informal settlement in Philippi, leaving nearly 380 people displaced in the second fire that broke out on Thursday.

The Phola Park fire this week was fueled by hot and very windy conditions. Residents say they’ve had a miserable start to the New Year.