No evidence Rhoode refused to open Phala Phala theft docket: Cachalia

Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia says there is no evidence that Major General Wally Rhoode refused or prevented the opening of a case when $580 000 in cash was stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Rhoode is the head of the Presidential Protection Unit.

In a written Parliamentary reply, Cachalia was asked if he requested Rhoode to write a report after findings by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) that he failed to report the Phala Phala housebreaking and theft to the then national police commissioner.

Cachalia says no evidence of that was found and that Rhoode was not the first responder in the matter.

He added that it was the farm manager Hendrick von Wielligh who bore the fiduciary responsibility for the farm, including the initiation of a case docket.