The South African Weather Service has predicted that the current heavy rains in parts of the country will persist.

Yesterday, government declared a National State of Disaster after getting an update from the National Disaster Management Centre.

The centre received reports of flooded homes, washed away vehicles as well as overflowing dams and sewage facilities in parts of the country.

The floods have affected parts of Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and North West.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela explains what has brought about above normal rainfall in parts of the country.

“We are under La Nina season, which means we are expecting more than normal rainfall in most parts of the summer rainfall areas. But I just need to say that most parts of the country have been experiencing above normal rainfall brought about by the pressure system during summer months.”

Gauteng

Heavy rains have claimed at least seven lives in Gauteng over the past few days.

Two people drowned in the Apies River in Tshwane while five bodies were retrieved from a stream in Olievenhoutbosch near Midrand.

Mpumalanga

Roads and houses have been damaged in Nkomazi, Bushbuckridge and Mbombela municipalities in Mpumalanga.

Some villages have been completely cut off – while bridges have been submerged. At least two people have died and three are missing.

Limpopo

The road infrastructure in some parts of Limpopo has been damaged as a result of recent heavy rains.

