The SACP in Mpumalanga has elected new leadership at the 11th provincial congress underway at the University of Mpumalanga in Mbombela.

The former provincial secretary, Bonakele Majuba has been elected as chairperson and Lucky Mbuyane as provincial secretary.



Majuba and Mbuyane have swapped the positions. Mandla Tibane remains 1st deputy secretary and the second deputy is Nhlakanipho Zuma.

Lindi Mtswane is the provincial treasurer. Mbuyane says the over 390 voting delegates have given them a fresh mandate and they will execute it.