No date set for Parliament to establish committees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament says it has not yet decided when it will be able to establish portfolio committees required to hold the different ministers accountable to their duties and oath of office.

This is despite the formulation of a new Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Parliamentary committees are created in line with government ministries to fulfill the institution’s oversight role.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says although the National Assembly (NA) will have a plenary sitting tomorrow, there is no clarity yet on when Portfolio Committees for the NA will be formed.

Mothapo says, “The National Assembly on the other hand will also hold a plenary sitting on Tuesday at two o’clock to revive the Appropriation Bill, elect house chairpersons for the house and to elect members to represent the National Assembly at the Pan-African Parliament, the SADC Parliamentary Forum and the JSC.”

“The plenary sitting will take place at the Century City Conference Centre where the induction will be taking place. The formation of the committee structures will be constituted or will be finalised in due course.”

Related video | National Assembly holds first sitting of the 7th Parliament: