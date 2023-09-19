Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande says there is no crisis at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Briefing the media on developments with the scheme earlier on Tuesday, the minister says the fund is the single largest student funding agency in Africa.

He says NSFAS is a unique scheme in the world in that it completely funds students for their studies, travel, accommodation, and personal care.

Nzimande acknowledged what he referred to as minor glitches.

“We may be having glitches here and there but the scheme is not in a crisis. In fact we have turned a tide in student funding for the children of the poor and the working class. In fact, it is for these reasons our detractors want to project NSFAS as being in a crisis because they want to discredit one of the most successful schemes of this ANC led government.”

VIDEO | Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande media briefing on NSFAS: