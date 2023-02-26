Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there hasn’t been any indication of contamination in water reservoirs following the first death linked to recent cases of Cholera detected in the country.

Phaahla was speaking at the post-SONA social cluster media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday morning.

A 24-year-old man from Benoni, east of Johannesburg, with no travel history is the first fatal case to be reported.

The number of confirmed laboratory cases in the country stands at five.

Phaahla says, “The threat will always be there but we are still comfortable at this stage that it’s been isolated cases. So that is why we say our environmental health practitioners together with various city authorities will always be alert, monitoring especially testing water reservoirs and at this stage, we haven’t had any indication of any water reservoirs which have been affected.”

